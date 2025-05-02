Wyoming Congresswoman is Happy with Trump’s Budget Request

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman took to social media to share her thoughts on the President's FY26 Discretionary Budget Request. She said:

"Today President Donald J. Trump delivered for America yet again with a budget that keeps the promises he made during his campaign."

"The FY26 Discretionary Budget Request will:

✂️ Cut Woke Programs

End the Green New Scam

Defund the Open Border

End the Weaponization of the Federal Government

☀️ Revitalize Federalism

It is a new day in America and I am working every day to support the measures taken by the new administration to ensure Wyoming's priorities are carried out."

Of course, not everyone is thrilled. Some brace for extreme slashes to federal programs, calling it a "skinny" budget.

PBS notes: "This year’s presidential budget request is expected to show deep reductions in spending, some reflective of the cuts already made by Trump’s actions and adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, including the slashing of the government workforce. It also could point to potential new revenue streams, possibly from Trump’s tariffs program."

The President's FY 2026 Discretionary Budget Request:

