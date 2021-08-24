This past winter, we were all surprised when we realized that the guys from South Park came to Cheyenne and filmed what would be a satirical news investigation show that was based in Cheyenne on a fictional TV channel called Channel 9 News Cheyenne. It's called Sassy Justice. The show itself has plenty of Not Safe For Work language that you would probably expect from the South Park guys, and the comedy may or may not be your cup of tea.

The show did feature plenty of landmarks here in Cheyenne, including the Downtown Depot station. You could even tell when the photo was taken because the Nutmobile from Mr. Peanut was parked in front of Accomplice, so that would date them being in town Labor Day weekend, taking some shots. They also showed some streets off Lincolnway, the mural at the corner of Pioneer and Lincolnway made the cut in particular. If you never watched the first episode when it was released, you can check it out below.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday, my wife and I decided to head to The Office Bar & Grill off Pershing Blvd in midtown yesterday for a late lunch and saw tons of camera trucks in the parking lot connected to the Office. I initially thought it was a crew filming a commercial. I was like, “Wow, those are a ton of cameras for a commercial”.

Then I looked and saw the Channel 9 News Cheyenne van, and was like, “They’re filming Sassy Justice!”. My wife wasn’t as excited as I was. Here are some of the pictures I was able to take without looking like a weirdo. Also, check out the document below that tells “neighbors on Lincolnway”, that they’ll be filming.

MORE :

LOOK! The South Park Guys Are In Cheyenne Filming New Episodes Of Sassy Justice

5 Times Wyoming Was Featured on South Park The popular Colorado-set adult cartoon South Park has been going for over two decades on Comedy Central . Which begs the question, how many times has the state of Wyoming appeared on South Park?

The answer is five.

By the way, watch our for NAUGHTY WORKS in the clips that follow. I mean, it's South Park, but ya never know.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s