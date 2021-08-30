LOOK: Crater Ridge Fire Burns In Wyoming

The Crater Ridge Fire ignited on July 17 in a remote area in the Bighorn National Forest.

Since then, it has grown to 6,232 acres. Firefighters made substantial progress on the blaze when containment increased from 32% to 52% the weekend of August 28.

According to the federal incident management website, InciWeb, crews have worked to fully suppress the fire since the beginning.

That's thanks to the forest having a large number of dispersed camping and overall recreational use throughout the summer.

READ MORE: Crater Ridge Fire Burns In Wyoming

Below are images of firefighting efforts and the fire throughout its lifespan. All images are via InciWeb.