Larimer County Adopts Fire Restrictions In Wake Of Increased Fire Danger

It's fire season here in Colorado.

Some counties across the state have already been forced this year to impose fire restrictions in some areas - and those restrictions are only bound to keep on coming.

According to a press release via Larimer County, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday (June 28) to adopt fire restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County, as recommended by the Larimer County Sheriff.

Get our free mobile app

The adoption of these restrictions comes as a result of above-normal temperatures, lightning strikes, and windy, dry conditions in the area that put parts of the county in greater danger of wildfires, forest and grass fires.

Restrictions on open fires for the unincorporated portions of Larimer County will go into effect as of noon on Wednesday, June 29, as per the press release.

Fire Restrictions Imposed In Larimer County

As per county officials, the following restrictions have been imposed under the newly adopted fire ban in Larimer County, which goes into effect Wednesday afternoon:

Open fires, including camp or cooking fires

Smoking in the open, including on trails, parks, and open spaces.

Fireworks or firework displays

Incendiary devices - including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition

Welding

Non-Restrictions Under Newly Adopted Larimer County Fire Restrictions

The following is not restricted under the county's newly adopted fire restrictions that go into effect Wednesday afternoon:

Contained open fires in permanently constructed stationary masonry or metal fireplaces specifically designed for the purpose of combustion

Gas or Liquid Fueled Fires fueled by bottled gas or pressurized liquid - shall include but are not limited to portable heaters, cooking stoves, heating stoves, hiking/camping stoves, grills, fire pits, fireplaces, etc.

The use of an internal or external combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order and meeting published standards

Fireplaces or wood stoves located inside permanent structures

Fires in commercially operated wood and/or charcoal-fired grills designed for cooking

Charcoal-fired grills when used at a private residence and location on a non-combustible surface of at least ten feet in diameter

Welding and other torch work within an enclosed building

Outdoor welding and other torch work provided that: The area where the welding or other torch work is to be performed is free of vegetation for at least thirty feet in all directions Wind speed is less than 10 mph There is sufficient fire suppressant immediately available to suppress any fire that may be started.

Fires in air curtain burners

Public firework display approved by the appropriate Fire Department or Fire District

The imposed restrictions will stay in effect in Larimer County until noon, July 29, 2022. Also in effect are restrictions on the use of fireworks, combustible devices, public firework displays, and incendiary devices.

It is important to note that the county says this is not a fire ban.

For the latest information regarding fire restrictions, bans, and other fire-related news in Larimer County, visit larimer.gov.

5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Fort Collins