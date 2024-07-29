Local Report: Gasoline Prices In Wyoming Fall, National Trends Vary

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 45.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The cheapest gas in Natrona County, also in the state, is priced at $2.94/g at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive in Casper.

The most expensive gas in Wyoming is $4.39/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.78 per gallon.

"We continue to see a mixed bag when it comes to gas prices across the country: states in the Great Lakes region are still being jolted by the Joliet, IL refinery outage, which has also impacted gas prices in some areas of Canada, while areas like the West Coast continue to see notable declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations. While hurricane season hasn't been a factor yet, it's also just starting to get into its prime, and that does remain a quiet wildcard for now."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 29, 2023: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

July 29, 2022: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $4.21/g)

July 29, 2021: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 29, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 29, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 29, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 29, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

July 29, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 29, 2015: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

July 29, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.28/g, unchanged from last week's $3.28/g.

Ogden- $3.50/g, unchanged from last week's $3.50/g.

Billings- $3.46/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.