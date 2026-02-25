“Moving at the Speed of Trump”: Wyoming Lawmakers Line Up Behind State of the Union

Wyoming’s three members of Congress are praising President Donald Trump following his latest State of the Union address, saying his administration has delivered on promises of border security, economic growth and energy development — and pledging to help turn that agenda into lasting law.

President Donald Trump delivered the annual address Tuesday night, declaring the nation “back on track” and outlining what he described as major gains in energy, national security and affordability over the past year.

Within hours, Wyoming’s congressional delegation — Sen. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, along with Rep. Harriet Hageman — issued statements strongly endorsing the president’s message.

Barrasso: “What a Difference a Year Makes”

Barrasso, the Senate Majority Whip, framed the speech as proof of a dramatic turnaround.

“What a difference a year makes,” Barrasso said. “The President was able to report tonight that America is back on track.

“Republicans promised safety and prosperity for our nation, and we've delivered. The border is now secure. Gasoline prices are at a five-year low. Jobs are coming back to America. Wages are up. Things are more affordable.”

Barrasso pointed to national security during a recent overseas visit.

“This past weekend, I was on a Navy Destroyer within firing distance of Iran. This is nine time zones away from Wyoming,” he said. “Two of the sailors on board were from Wyoming. One from Gillette, and his father works in a coal mine. The other from Wheatland. His father works at the power plant. Both of them said that President Trump and Republicans saved their fathers’ jobs. That's what we’re doing for America.

“And it’s going to get even better. Tax returns are going to be even higher for this year than they were last year as a result of the Working Families Tax Cuts law. That’s what it means to make America safer and more prosperous.”

Lummis: “The State of the Union Is Strong”

Lummis echoed that optimism, delivering one of the most forceful endorsements of the night.

“Tonight made one thing clear; the state of the union is strong. The border is secure, inflation is easing, and American energy dominance is back where it belongs,” Lummis said.

“In just one year, President Trump has delivered real results. Everywhere I travel across our state, people tell me how good it is to have a president who is actually working to make life more affordable for hardworking Americans.

“Unlike the last administration, President Trump has stood behind Wyoming's coal industry, worked to streamline the burdensome environmental regulations that have killed countless projects and jobs, and kept his focus on delivering that affordable, reliable baseload energy that American families and businesses depend on.

“We're not done yet, and no one is claiming we are. But we're headed in the right direction, and as we keep pushing an America First agenda, the state of the union will only get stronger.”

Hageman: “Moving at the Speed of Trump”

Hageman, who attended the address in person, emphasized both the president’s vision and the House GOP’s role in advancing it.

“President Trump laid out a clear and optimistic vision for America’s future—one rooted in economic strength, secure borders, energy independence, and restoring accountability in Washington,” Hageman said.

“The Trump administration has already taken significant steps to cut burdensome regulations, boost American energy production, strengthen our military, and secure our southern border.

“The American people deserve a government that prioritizes their interests, protects their freedoms, and creates opportunities for families, workers, and small businesses to thrive. I was encouraged to hear the President reaffirm his commitment to these achievements while outlining a path forward. House Republicans are moving at the speed of Trump to codify the President’s successes into federal law.

“Wyoming knows firsthand the importance of policies that empower local communities rather than expand federal overreach. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to advance policies that grow our economy, defend our constitutional rights, and ensure the next generation inherits a stronger, more secure nation.”

A Unified Front

Taken together, Wyoming’s delegation delivered a unified and enthusiastic response to the president’s address. All three lawmakers highlighted border enforcement, regulatory rollback, military strength and energy production — especially coal — as evidence that the administration’s policies are benefiting the state.

Nationally, Democrats have disputed some of the president’s claims on inflation, affordability and economic trajectory. But in Wyoming, where Trump has consistently enjoyed overwhelming support, the state’s congressional delegation left little daylight between themselves and the White House.

The coming months will determine whether the priorities outlined Tuesday night — from tax cuts to energy deregulation — can move from rhetoric to lasting federal policy. For now, Wyoming’s top lawmakers are signaling they intend to help make that happen.

Natrona County Pre-legislative Forum January 14, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media