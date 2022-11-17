Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included

An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin.

Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter.

"Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a Facebook post. "She's 14 years old in [SIC] this morning she skipped school today and she is assumed to be picked up by James Martin 35-year-old man and he quit his job this morning they are said to be headed towards Cody or Devil's Tower please everybody keep an eye out for my daughter and for him especially in the Cody area Casper area. He's driving a tuxedo black F-150 double cab with the license plate number 1- T36929."

Jeanne stated yesterday in her post that "Cops aren't doing an Amber Alert because they don't feel that she's an[SIC] immediate danger."

An Amber Alert was posted just moments ago, however.

K2 Radio News has reached out to law enforcement to find out why there was such a delay in posting the Amber Alert.

"I'm really scared for my daughter," Jeanne wrote.

Photos of both the suspect and the victim can be seen below:

