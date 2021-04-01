UPDATED: Suspect Taken Into Custody By Casper Police

UPDATED:

The Casper Police Department reports that they made contact with the individual via phone, and have taken the individual into custody.

"At 6:35pm negotiators made contact with the individual over the phone," the Casper PD noted. "The individual exited the home voluntarily and was taken into custody, then transported to the police department for interviews. At this time the investigation is ongoing and the nature of the investigation cannot be disclosed.

Additional details will be released at a later date."

The Natrona County Special Response Team has been called to the standoff in north Casper.

This marks the latest event in the standoff that began about 4 p.m. when officers responded to a call at a home on K Street near North McKinley Street.

Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said the person inside the house was wanted for a crime, but added that she would not at this time say what it was.

The Special Response Team is composed of officers from different departments that are specifically trained for such incidents.

Other agencies on the scene are from the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

After the incident began, law enforcement officers began evacuating neighboring houses.

Officers also called through a bullhorn for a person inside the home to come out with their hands up.

Ladd said at this time the situation is contained and there is no threat to the public.

Please avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

