On Tuesday, June 18, law enforcement launched a missing person investigation for 80-year-old Larry Baker.

Baker left his Fort Collins home the previous day around 7:30 a.m. and had not returned, prompting concerns for his wellbeing.

His family shared that Mr. Baker was an avid fisherman.

Rangers from multiple area agencies searched places that he visited frequently.

His vehicle was found parked at Watson Lake State Wildlife Area, which is just west of Laporte.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services and Poudre Fire Authority personnel responded to the lake and established a unified command to lead the search effort.

Certified team members from Larimer County Search and Rescue, Inc. (LCSAR) searched the area until midnight.

The search team is used dogs, drones, and sonar equipment to guide this effort.

On June 22 Baker's body was recovered in Watson Lake in Colorado.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed the person's identity as Larry Baker.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Larry. We share in your grief and will continue to keep you in our thoughts in the difficult days and weeks ahead" wrote the Larimer County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on June 23.

