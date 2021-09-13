The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says rumors regarding the jail not accepting any arrests for incarceration simply are not true.

The agency posted the following statement on Facebook late Friday afternoon:

Recently the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of inaccurate information that has been circulating in the public regarding the jail not accepting any arrests for incarceration. To set the record straight, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office jail is accepting arrests and has been throughout the Covid pandemic, however due to the guidelines implemented by the CDC and the County Health Department, the jail has had to enact procedures to limit the number of individuals housed in the jail in an effort to curb Covid by conforming to social distancing and health guidelines related to the pandemic.

The Sheriff’s Department is accepting all arrests related to crimes of violence to include domestic violence incidents, DUI arrests, felony arrests, and public safety arrests where it is in the best interest of the public or the individual being taken into custody that they are incarcerated. This would include such instances as a public intoxication arrest during extreme cold temperatures, or repeated nuisance calls on the same individual who is violating the law by causing a public disturbance. We have been in constant contact with other area law enforcement agencies that have assisted us by issuing citations in lieu of arrest when appropriate, as well as following the arrest guidelines the jail has enacted. If an arresting officer feels strongly about an arrestee being incarcerated that does not fit the previously mentioned guidelines, they have the ability to request an override of the jail procedures by contacting the Jail Capt. or the Undersheriff. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to public safety and will continue to work with our partners to ensure that individuals that truly need to be incarcerated are taken off the streets and confined in the jail.

Capt. Don Hollingshead

Deputy Gillott