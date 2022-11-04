More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne

The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says.

Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr.

Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information regarding the location of Templeton for several months" when they were called around 8 p.m. Monday night to a home in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road in Saddle Ridge.

During the course of the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and Templeton, and a deputy, whose name has not been released, was shot.

The injured deputy was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and released the following afternoon. Templeton died at the scene.

Glick says Templeton was being sought on a felony strangulation of a household member warrant from Laramie County, a felony kidnapping warrant with full extradition from Jefferson County, Colorado, and a warrant issued by the Denver Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender.

"It was also discovered that Templeton had been disqualified and prohibited from possessing a firearm," he said.

As is the case with all officer-involved shootings, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

"At this time the Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any further details regarding the investigation," said Glick.

This is the second deadly shootout this year in which a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy has been shot and injured.

