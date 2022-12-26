Troopers captured suspects wanted in an alleged theft in Laramie after a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the suspects for nearly 30 miles.

The suspects tried to take an exit to further elude law enforcement.

However, they couldn't navigate the exit at a high speed, which caused their vehicle to crash.

Troopers and deputies then applied life-saving measures to the suspects.

Once they were medically cleared, they were taken into custody based on multiple warrants from surrounding states.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol news release did not identify the suspects, nor the subjects of the warrants nor what other states had issued those warrants.

The Highway Patrol thanked the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriffs Office and Laramie County Sheriffs Office for their help.

