Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming.

According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m.

"WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County and continued through Laramie County," Farkas told KGAB Radio.

"It was later determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Cheyenne," Farkas added.

A message to the Wyoming Highway Patrol seeking more information was not immediately returned.