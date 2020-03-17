Lander Game&Fish Employees With COVID-19 Symptoms Self-Quarantine

Wyoming Game and Fish employees at the Lander Regional Office are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus symptoms and are self-quarantining at the advice of medical personnel.

The agency announced the situation Tuesday and said the measure was implemented out of “an abundance of caution” to limit potential exposure to the public.

“Game and fish personnel will continue to serve the public in the Lander area,” the department said in a press release.

Contacts in the meantime can be viewed here.