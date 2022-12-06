KW’s Olivia Smith Signs With Dakota Wesleyan
Kelly Walsh High School athlete Olivia Smith has signed on with Dakota Wesleyan for softball and wrestling. In softball, Smith hit .426 with 21 runs batted in, a slugging percentage of .607, and an on-base percentage of .532. Smith was solid on defense with a fielding percentage of .936 and 79 put-outs. All those accomplishments earned her a 2nd team all-state designation.
Girls' wrestling will be a sanctioned sport in Wyoming this year so Smith will be very busy in the winter and spring sports seasons. Dakota Wesleyan will start its wrestling program this year with a new coach John Lynch. The Tigers softball program went 15-29 this past season and the school competes at the NAIA level in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Get our free mobile app
Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Softball 4-7-22
Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Softball 4-7-22