Olivia Smith of Kelly Walsh Prevails at Girls State Wrestling

Olivia Smith of Kelly Walsh is certainly busy in the winter and spring athletic seasons. She wrestles in the winter and plays softball in the spring for the Trojans and will continue her career in both sports at the college level at Dakota Wesleyan.

Smith made school history as the first state champion in girls wrestling with a 6-4 win over Cody's Ashten Hubbs on Friday night at the Ford Center in Casper. These two have met before on the mat and it was a grueling experience for both wrestlers. Not to mention, there were plenty of eyeballs watching this championship match so the atmosphere was electric. By the way, Smith was 29-2 this season!

We had an opportunity to talk with Smith about her thoughts on the title match and her wrestling career.

