Every year, the students of Kelly Walsh High School gather to honor the legacy of those who served before them. As the sky grew heavy with snow, a quiet anticipation settled over the crowd of students, teachers, families, and veterans. The annual remembrance program was about to begin, and the school community stood ready to pay tribute.

At the center of the courtyard, polished plaques—each dedicated to former students who had lost their lives in service to the nation—gleamed beneath poles of Christmas lights. Surrounding them, the KWHS JROTC stood tall.

The Kelly Walsh choir sang the National Anthem. Their cadence echoed with solemn precision, reflecting the seriousness of the moment. At each respective plaque, a cadet carefully laid a wreath.

Then the courtyard fell completely silent, students bowed their heads, teachers stood with hands over their hearts. In that shared stillness, the school remembered together—reflecting not just on sacrifice, but on the responsibility of the living to carry forward the values of courage and service.

Kelly Walsh High School Wreath Laying Ceremony December 12, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media