KW Boys, KW Girls and NC Girls Qualify for 4A State Tournament

March Madness rolls along this week in Casper as the State 3A/4A Tournament begins on Thursday. Three of the four Casper teams did qualify for the 4A tournament and the Kelly Walsh girls will be a #1 seed. The Lady Trojans went 3-0 in the West Regional in Evanston with a 50-38 win over Jackson, a 29-28 victory over Star Valley and a 31-25 win over Rock Springs. KW is 18-5 on the year and will draw Natrona in the first round of the State Tournament on Thursday at 10:30 at Casper College. The NC Fillies have the #4 seed from the East Regional in Gillette after a win over Cheyenne South 48-21, followed by a loss to Cheyenne East 54-42. In a loser-out game on Saturday, the Fillies knocked off Campbell County 47-40 and lost to Thunder Basin 58-48. NC is currently 16-8 on the year.

On the boy's side, defending 4A state champion Kelly Walsh took the #2 seed from the West Regional with a 69-32 victory over Jackson, a 56-31 win over Cody and a 48-43 defeat to Star Valley. The Trojans at 16-7 on the year will meet Cheyenne East in the 1st round of the state tournament at noon on Thursday at Casper College. The Natrona boys did not qualify for the state tournament as they went 1-2 in the East Regional. The Mustangs started out with a 74-47 loss to Cheyenne Central and bounced back with a 54-51 win over Laramie. In a loser-out game, the Mustangs were defeated by Gillette 60-41 to finish the year 6-17.

The 4A semi-finals will be on Friday night at the Casper Events Center with the championship games on Saturday night.