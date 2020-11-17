Kobe King-Hawea of Casper College Signs with Texas for Basketball

Casper College basketball player Kobe King-Hawea has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Texas. She is the #1 ranked junior college prospect in the nation according to Dan Olsen's Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. Last season, King Hawea played at Gillette College and averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. She was a first-team All-American and was the Region IX North MVP and made the Region IX All-Tournament Team.

But when Gillette College folded its athletic program. King-Hawea found a home at Casper College under coach Dwight Gunare. With her on the roster, the T-Birds will be the Region IX favorite when the season begins in January. King-Hawea is originally from Point Cook, Australia.

The Texas Longhorns women's program has the #4 recruiting class in the nation according to espnWHoopGurlz.

Casper College