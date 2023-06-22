Gillette Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl Crime

A Gillette man was sentenced in federal court last week to 3 years, 8 months imprisonment for a combined methamphetamine and drug crime, according to court records and a press release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rondell Yokenya Baker, 31, of Gillette, heard the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge on one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount methamphetamine and more than 40 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Besides the prison time, Johnson also ordered Baker to be on supervised probation after his release from custody, and pay a $100 special assessment.

The case started on March 2, 2022, when Campbell County Sheriff's deputies stopped Baker for speeding near Gillette.

A deputy was suspicious of criminal activity so the deputy -- this time accompanied by another deputy with a K9 officer -- stopped him a second time, according to a criminal complaint.

The dog alerted deputies to odor of marijuana. Baker admitted he had some and turned it over to the deputies. He was accompanied by a female passenger identified as A.A., according to the complaint. Authorities interviewed A.A. but did not charge her.

Deputies then searched Baker's SUV and found a duffle bag backpack inside containing two large vacuum-sealed packages containing 7.95 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The backpack also contained vacuum-sealed bags with one containing suspected cocaine and one containing 1,093 suspected fentanyl pills.

After being read his rights, Baker denied knowing anything about the drugs.

A grand jury handed up the indictment with the one count on May 18, 2022.

Baker pleaded not guilty. on May 24.

The court scheduled a jury trial for him in March, but he pleaded guilty on March 27.

Johnson sentenced him on June 14.

The next day, Baker filed an appeal with the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.