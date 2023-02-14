Kissing a Ewe, Ewwww. Natrona County FFA Raises Cash by Sheep-Smooching

Ewww.

Ewe.

Kissing a ewe.

Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.

Some lucky teacher at Natrona County High School will win that prize, regardless of the ewwww factor, when the school's Casper Future Farmers of America chapter hosts the "Kiss the Sheep" fund-raising contest on Feb. 23.

That date falls in the middle of National FFA Week of Feb. 19-26, Harper Pollock told the Natrona County School District trustees at their meeting on Monday.

The Casper chapter will select a group of NCHS teachers, and each of them will have a their photo on a designated bucket in which students can drop money for the contest.

The teacher with the most money wins.

To celebrate, the Casper FFA chapter will bring a lamb to the school for the winner to give it a smooch.

The chapter gets 90% of all the donated money, while the rest goes to the Reach 4A Star Riding Academy Inc., Pollock said.

Not to be outdone, but without any ungulate interaction, the Kelly Walsh High School Windy City FFA chapter will conduct a raffle for a Suburban, with the proceeds being split among the chapter, the Jason's Friends Foundation and the Pathways Innovation Center.

Pathways Innovation Center has four courses in veterinary science, said Windy City FFA members Caitlynne Conley and Danica Itzen

Conley and Itzen are juniors at Kelly Walsh and officers with their chapter.

Before the board meeting, they said they are interested in veterinary science as possible careers.

Presentations by students and their organizations are a regular feature at the beginning of board of trustees' meetings.

