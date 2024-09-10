Kevin Costner ‘Horizon’ Movie Stars Wyoming, But Mostly Filmed in Utah

I don't usually write movie reviews, but I'll start by saying this: I don't think Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1' is as bad as critics are saying.

My main bone to pick is when the storyline brings you to a fictional place in Wyoming, except it doesn't quite look like Wyoming, which makes sense because Costner said the $40 million movie was mostly filmed in Utah.

Deseret News quotes the Dancing with Wolves star saying “I knew the story wanted to be set there [in Utah]. I thought that it would be the best possible thing for the movie.” Adding, “There are these wide, open spaces that almost defy imagination. That kind of look is fabulous for a western.”

It's about three hours long, but in short, it follows different characters on their way to a settlement called Horizon. It's a grim, albiet believably realistic, portrayal of life for some in the Wild West during the Civil War-era.

Halfway through I realized I didn't have the emotional endurance for the whole thing in one night. Had to finish the last hour the next evening.

It's rough from the get-go and things don't get much better the longer you watch. The Times wrote, "Horizon is a very violent film." It's not for everybody.

Reviews have called the film "bloated" and "dull," but I wouldn't use the latter adjective to describe it. I thought the acting was great and the story compelling. It's not an easy story to tell, and it's rife with tension. I think the long, drawn out-ness of that aspect is where viewers fall off.

It evokes wonderment at the immigrants who did, literally, come across unknown landscapes to settle in places like Wyoming and the struggles they must have faced. It's very much a story about survival, community, and perseverence. It doesn't move fast and it is not verbose.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 49% on the tomatometer and a 70% on the popcornmeter.

One critic commented: "An American Saga? ... Chapter 1? ... It all seems a bit much, and we haven’t even started the film. And then, once we do, it’s soon we realize that, yes, Horizon most certainly is a bit much, and also not enough."

On the flip side: "Costner does a terrific job setting up the beauty & courage of post-Civil War America before unveiling the brutal reality that came with settling an already inhabited nation. Horizon is a remarkable achievement and a reminder of Costner’s enduring legacy."

One bites, "Costner's reach might end up exceeding his grasp, but it will fascinating to watch him try."

I will probably watch the next chapter. But -- I hate to say it -- I am more excited about another of Costner's productions coming out in November. Season 5, Part II of Yellowstone is being released on Novemeber 10 on Paramount Network. And I can say with certainty I will be watching it.

Season 5 of Yellowstone begins with a 2-hour premiere on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.