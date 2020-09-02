Kemmerer’s Donny Proffit Excels at Hell On Wheels Rodeo [VIDEO]

Friday night lights beamed brightly for University of Wyoming bareback and bull rider Donny Proffit at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne. He spurred and spun for best of show honors in both events at the ‘Hell on Wheels’ rodeo series finale for this summer.

Proffit made a big name for himself as a high school wrestler in Kemmerer. He is in elite company as a 4-time state champion with a career record of 193-13. Proffit won state titles in 2A at 126 lbs in his freshman year, 132 lbs in his sophomore year, 138 lbs in his junior year when he went 55-0 and winning the 145 lbs title in his senior year.

