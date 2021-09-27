Kelly Walsh Wins Huge Casper Invite Volleyball Tournament

The big Casper Invitational volleyball tournament was at the Ford Center over the weekend with the same four-court setup that you will see at the state tournament later on this fall. There were 4 pools with 4 teams each and after pool play, there was bracket play. The top 8 were in the gold bracket and the rest were in the silver bracket.

In the gold bracket first round, Thunder Basin defeated Evanston 2-0, Kelly Walsh knocked off Sheridan 2-0, Laramie over Rock Springs 2-0, and Natrona beat Cheyenne East 2-0. In the consolation round, Evanston over Sheridan 2-0, and Cheyenne East defeated Rock Springs 2-0. In the semi-finals, Kelly Walsh beat Thunder Basin 2-0 and Laramie edged Natrona 2-1. Kelly Walsh won the tournament with a 25-23, 18-25, and 15-6 win over defending 4A champion Laramie.

In the silver bracket, Cheyenne Central beat Douglas, Campbell County defeated Worland, it was Riverton over Cheyenne South and Big Horn beat Rawlins. In the silver bracket semi-finals. Campbell County defeated Cheyenne Central 2-1 and Big Horn beat Riverton 2-0. Campbell County won the silver bracket championship with a 25-21 and 25-23 victory over Big Horn.

We have a ton of photos to share with you from a variety of teams at the Ford Center over the weekend so take a look!

Get our free mobile app

Casper Invitational Volleyball Tournament Casper Invitational Volleyball Tournament