Kelly Walsh Vs. Sheridan Girls Basketball 1-16-20 [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh girl's basketball team picked up some extra help over the semester break when Niya Shime transferred in from Riverton. She is a University of Wyoming volleyball signee and didn't play basketball for a year and a half. Shime is also the defending 4A state champion in the 100 hurdles in track and field plus she finished 2nd at state in the long jump. So she provided some serious athleticism to a team that has 2 other Division 1 volleyball signees, Corin Carruth and Dani Schell. In the Sheridan game, Shime came up with 11 points with Carruth also throwing in 11. Sophomore Logann Alvar had 10. Sheridan was led by Mollie Morris with 12 while Katie Ligocki and Annie Mitzel each had 11. The KW girls are 6-3 on the year and Sheridan drops to 2-7. Here's are some highlights of that game on Thursday night!