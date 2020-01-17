Kelly Walsh Vs. Sheridan Boys Basketball 1-16-20 [VIDEO]

The Kelly Walsh boys played one of their better games of the year on Thursday as they defeated Sheridan 65-57 to improve to 6-4 on the year. The Trojans made some timely shots in the 4th quarter and had some big defensive stands. Michael Bradley had a fantastic game for the Trojans with 20 points with Isaiah Wiggings contributing 18 and Tyler Pacheco threw in a dozen. Sheridan was led by Gus Wright and Sam Lecholat who was saddled with early foul trouble had 11. Ethan Rickett was in double figures with 10 as the Broncs fall to 6-3 on the year. Here's a short video from Thursday's game from the KW Gym.