Kelly Walsh Vs. Laramie Wrestling 1-28-20 [VIDEO]

Defending 4A state champion Kelly Walsh had an easy time with Laramie on Tuesday night posting a 60-18 win. The Trojans sat their 3 defending state champions and gave some other folks a crack at competition. KW had 5 pins in the dual with 106 pounder Gavin Mancini, 152 pounder Gio Lucchi, Luke Nathan at 170 pounds, Dom Gray at 195 pounds and Phoenix Buske at 220. Laramie's Isaac Sell recorded a pin at 160 pounds. Both teams are now gearing up for the huge Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton coming up on Friday and Saturday. We have a short video on Tuesday night's dual. Enjoy!