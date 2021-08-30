Kelly Walsh Vs. Cheyenne South Football 8-27-21

Kelly Walsh made the 4A football semi-finals last season but will have to re-tool for the 2021 season. It's been so far so good in that re-tooling process as the Trojans beat Cheyenne South on Friday 70-14. KW scored the first 28 points of the game, all in the first quarter thanks to a slew of turnover from Cheyenne South. The Bison trailed 35-6 at halftime and Kelly Walsh tacked on 35 more points in the 2nd half. Trojan workhorse Cam Burkett had 3 touchdowns, 2 receiving, and one rushing. For Cheyenne South, Will Aragon had 99 yards on the ground and a TD.

Kelly Walsh will have their home opener on Friday night in Casper as they will host Cheyenne Central. South will be on the road for a tough encounter with Sheridan on Friday. We have a short video with some images from Friday's nights game in Cheyenne. Take a look!

