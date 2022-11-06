Kelly Walsh Captures 4A Volleyball Championship

Kelly Walsh capped a spectacular season in volleyball by winning the 4A State Championship on Saturday in straight sets over Cody 25-19, 25-21, and 25-23. The tournament certainly wasn't easy for the Trojans who had an excruciating 5-set win over Laramie in the semi-final round. Kelly Walsh has a couple of Division 1 signees in Peyton Carruth and Abi Milby. They both will be attending the University of Wyoming.

Cody entered the state championship match without losing a set in the first 2 rounds. The Broncs finished the season at 25-4 with 4 of those losses coming to Kelly Walsh. The final match of the season in 4A was certainly exciting as KW went 34-1 and won their first state title since 2019.

Check out our video of that 4A Championship and we have some great photos as well from Nicole Williams that can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

