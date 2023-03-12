Cody Girls Finally Achieve the Elusive State Championship

The two #1 seeds in 4A Girls Basketball played for the state championship on Saturday in Casper as Cody took on Thunder Basin. Cody was on the losing end of the last two 4A title games to Cheyenne East so they had no shortage of motivation.

Cody asserted themselves in the first quarter and never looked back thanks to the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wyoming, Molly Hayes. Her basketball ability is more than above average and can impose her will on opposing teams. Hays finished with 23 points on 7-11 from the field and was 7-9 from the free throw line. Reece Niemann and Ally Boysen were in double figures with 14 and 11 points respectively. The Fillies shot 61% in the 1st half and at one point led by 20, thanks to making 21 of 27 free throws in the contest.

Thunder Basin was led by Jolie Spelts who threw in 20 points in 8-14 shooting from the floor. Laney McCarty had 14 points and the Bolts made a nice run in the 2nd half, shooting 57% from the field. Thunder Basin wraps up the season at 22-5.

Cody wins the school's first state title in girls' basketball and also ran the table this season at 25-0. We have a video to share of that game on Saturday from the Ford Center in Casper as well as a number of pics in our gallery below. Enjoy!

4A Girls Basketball Championship-Cody Vs. Thunder Basin 4A Girls Basketball Championship-Cody Vs. Thunder Basin