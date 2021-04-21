Kaycee’s Ian Forbes McGivney Shines at Casper College Rodeo

Ian Forbes McGivney knows moving up to the top three saddle bronc riders in the Central Rocky Mountain Region is a long shot from #10 but he got the comeback started winning first-round honors at Casper College’s Ropin' & Riggin’ Days rodeo on Saturday. There’s a lot to like about the Kaycee, WY native. He’s always smiling and can tell stories with the best of them. Ian is a valued Laramie County Community College rodeo team student-athlete and he rendered a little revenge with this 79-point jaunt in his sport’s classic event. That 79 was the best effort in the event in the entire rodeo so took 2nd in Casper and is currently 7th in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings. The young man started his college career at Sheridan, then over to Casper College for the 2018-19 season. Then, he moved over to LCCC in the fall of 2019.

Get our free mobile app