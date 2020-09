LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — University of Wyoming officials say in-person classes will begin for the fall semester no sooner than Monday amid efforts to test for the coronavirus among students and others on campus.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman prosecutors say had a higher-than-prescribed level of a sedative in her system when she crashed her car and killed two people has pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide.