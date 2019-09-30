K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for September 30th, 2019 – Morning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say a federal Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Wyoming is set to ban smoking on its property. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to ban smoking beginning Tuesday.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in northwest Wyoming will use renewable energy to power its lifts and other operations. Resort officials announced that they would enter Lower Valley Energy's Green Power program for customers and begin drawing energy from the Horse Butte Wind Farm near Idaho Falls, Idaho.