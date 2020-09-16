K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for September 16th, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — About 100 students at a junior high school in Cheyenne are being told to stay home after a school employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive case at McCormick Junior High School is the first in the Cheyenne-area school district since school began Aug. 31.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to censure a member of the Natrona County delegation for her role in founding a nonpartisan political action committee that gave money to some Democratic candidates.