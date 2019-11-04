K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for November 4th, 2019 – Evening

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A body of a person found over the weekend in northern Wyoming has resulted in a suspect being taken into custody. The Park County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the body was found before 2 p.m. Saturday by a local hunter on private property south of Cody.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis indicate that Montana outpaces neighboring Wyoming when it comes to recreation economies.