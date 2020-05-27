K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For May 27th, 2020 – Morning

Casper City Council yesterday tentatively decided to impose a wage freeze on city employees as projected revenue shortfalls loom -- a result of business losses largely due to the restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Collapsing energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to cost Wyoming up to $1.5 billion in revenue over the next two years.

A second resident of a nursing home has died of the coronavirus, bringing the number of people killed by the virus in Wyoming to 13.