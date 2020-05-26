K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For May 26th, 2020 – Evening

The number of immunizations given by Wyoming health providers has fallen by almost half amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shocking state health officials.

A Utah resident is dead and two children were hospitalized following a rollover crash in western Wyoming, and investigators say texting while driving may have played a role in the wreck.

Two candidates for one of Wyoming's U.S. Senate seats have pledged to support a constitutional amendment that would limit the number of turns senators and representatives can serve in Congress, according to a group championing the effort.