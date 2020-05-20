K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 20th, 2020 – Morning

Casper City Council on Tuesday passed on first reading an amendment to an ordinance that will give code enforcers the ability to respond to tenants who complain about unsafe and unhealthy apartments and houses.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of what was Wyoming’s lone inmate on death row, possibly clearing the way for his execution.

Natrona County’s top doctor told reporters that he is disappointed in the way Natrona County residents are handling lifted restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with wearing face coverings and social distancing.