K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 20th, 2020 – Evening
Wyoming health officials reported an increase in the state's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday following the death of a Fremont County man.
Devils Tower National Monument will partially reopen Friday after an almost two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A surge in local cases of the coronavirus blamed on people not following social distancing recommendations or wearing face masks in public has prompted the cancellation of a Memorial Day car show in Wyoming.