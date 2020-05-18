K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for May 18th, 2020 – Morning

Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials on Saturday announced three new cases of COVID-19 discovered locally, with community transmission a possibility in each case.

A handful of legislators met in person at the Wyoming Capitol and the rest by computer video over the weekend for a special session to address the coronavirus pandemic and its growing economic toll.

The Wyoming Department of Health and the Northern Arapaho Tribe said late Saturday that a tribal member and Fremont County resident has died from COVID-19, raising the statewide death from the disease to eight.