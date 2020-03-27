K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 27th, 2020 – Evening

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow on Friday ordered school districts to craft learning plans, or else lose state funding, now that the governor has extended the closure of schools and other public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday indicated more "stringent orders" may be on the table if residents don't follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Grizzly bears are emerging from their dens in Grand Teton National Park. A handful of people spotted one well-known bear known as Bruno a few days before the park in northwestern Wyoming closed indefinitely.