K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 18th, 2020 – Evening
The Wyoming Business Council is encouraging companies to apply for very-low interest Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loans due to the contagious novel coronavirus pandemic.
A 30-year-old Elk Grove, California man is dead after crashing his semi on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne early Tuesday morning.
Casper police found a woman hiding in a gas station bathroom early Saturday after a Casper man allegedly held her at knifepoint.