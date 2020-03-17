K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 17th, 2020 – Morning

A Casper man was traveling between 38 and 42 mph when he intentionally hit a woman with his vehicle, killing her, court documents say.

Natrona County Meals On Wheels will continue deliveries in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, though the non-profit is taking extra precautions with staff and volunteers.

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — Wyoming wildlife officials say more than 50 pronghorn have died from the bacteria that killed more than 75 of the animals last year.