K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 13th, 2020 – Morning

An undetermined number of employees will be laid off at a Wyoming coal mine due to "the realities of the [coal] market."

Natrona County Health Officer and infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Dowell said at the health department that it was a "no brainer" to cancel the Wyoming high school basketball tournament in light of the contagious new coronavirus.

Montana regulators have reached a deal allowing the state to enforce environmental laws at a large coal mine bought last year by a Navajo-owned company.