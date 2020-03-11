K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for March 12th, 2020 – Morning

The Wyoming Senate yesterday approved a bill that could eventually lead to Wyoming doing away with the twice-a-year time change but rejected a proposal to increase the per diem rate for members of state boards and commissions and members of the legislature when that body is not in session.

The Casper City Council at a work session on Tuesday agreed to work on an ordinance that would protect tenants who complain about deplorable conditions that landlords will not fix.

The board overseeing an airport in western Wyoming will vote soon on a contested permit for a helicopter tour business.