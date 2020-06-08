K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 8th, 2020 – Morning

A crowd of nearly 1,000 began a vigil in Casper on Friday evening with eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the length of time Minneapolis resident George Floyd was pinned to the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck before he died on May 25.

A woman has been found dead at an oilfield site in northeastern Wyoming. Twenty-one-year-old Jade Ommen apparently became trapped Tuesday night between a car door and a building at the site 40 miles southwest of Gillette.

South Dakota's governor says organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump’s appearance at a July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks display.