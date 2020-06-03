K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 3rd, 2020 – Morning

Despite rumors to the contrary, Casper police say they have no verifiable information that outside groups of protesters are being bused to Casper to gather following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Some 30 young protesters marched in Casper in response to the videotaped police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Three Yellowstone National Park entrances have opened in Montana after they were closed two months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.