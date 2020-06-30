K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For June 30th, 2020 – Morning
A 72-year-old California woman was hospitalized last week after repeatedly approaching a Yellowstone National Park bison for photographs before the animal gored her.
Gov. Mark Gordon says Wyoming will keep current public health orders to contain the coronavirus in place for two more weeks amid a surge in reported cases.
Police in Wyoming have cited a Republican Party county chairman after a fight with another county chairman at the state GOP convention.