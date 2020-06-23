K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 23rd, 2020 – Morning

Four on-air personalities have been fired and two production workers have reportedly quit in the three weeks since new owner Bill Fielder took the reins at Casper-based KTWO-TV, heralding an apparent shift away from local journalism at the legacy station that has been broadcasting from central Wyoming for over 63 years.

Federal agencies are warning visitors to Yellowstone National Park that biologists will begin field captures of grizzly bears later this week to monitor their population for recovery efforts.

The Casper Horseheads announced on Monday that the team is temporarily removing all equipment fro Mike Lansing field as the result of legal action being brought by the Casper American Legion baseball club.