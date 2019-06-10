K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 10th, 2019 – Evening
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman has contracted Wyoming's first known human case of West Nile virus this year. Wyoming Department of Health officials say the Campbell County woman contracted the more serious, neuro-invasive form of the disease.
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Federal officials say they have ticketed a Colorado woman for dumping a large pile of roofing material and other trash on public land in Wyoming. Investigators said Monday 31-year-old Idalia Reyes-Cruz, of Denver, faces a $780 fine if convicted.
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The body of a missing central Wyoming man has been found in the Sweetwater River. Fremont County officials say the 83-year-old man was reported missing on Friday after going out searching for antlers shed by deer. Cadaver dogs found his body Sunday in a logjam about a quarter mile from the Upper Sweetwater Campground. His name hasn't been released.