K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for June 10th, 2019 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman has contracted Wyoming's first known human case of West Nile virus this year. Wyoming Department of Health officials say the Campbell County woman contracted the more serious, neuro-invasive form of the disease.

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Federal officials say they have ticketed a Colorado woman for dumping a large pile of roofing material and other trash on public land in Wyoming. Investigators said Monday 31-year-old Idalia Reyes-Cruz, of Denver, faces a $780 fine if convicted.